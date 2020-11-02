Team Megan? Vanessa Marcil appeared to weigh in on her ex Brian Austin Green’s drama with his estranged wife, Megan Fox, on Sunday, November 1.

“Like I said … The Truth always comes out in the end …” the 52-year-old General Hospital alum wrote via Instagram hours after Fox, 34, slammed Green, 47, on the social media platform.

In the caption, Marcil added, “#ImWithYouSister.”

Earlier on Sunday, Fox made headlines when she commented on Green’s Halloween photo with their 4-year-old son, Journey.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” the actress wrote. “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram.”

Fox, who also shares sons Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 6, with Green, went on to accuse the Beverly Hills, 90120 alum of trying to look like a better parent than her online.

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” she wrote. “You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green subsequently deleted the photo and re-uploaded the snap with Journey cropped out. After a social media user questioned why the Anger Management actor never posted Halloween photos with his eldest son, Kassius, whom he shares with Marcil, he replied, “There was no social media then.”

When another fan joked about the situation, writing, “Did you really have to post the speaker in the picture? We all know you like to hear your music when you’re playing it,” the actor replied with a laughing emoji.

Green and Fox, who wed in 2010, announced their separation in May. She subsequently started dating her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly. While Green has said nice things about the 30-year-old “Bloody Valentine” singer in the past, he threw shade at Fox’s social media upload with Kelly in August, mocking her caption.

A month later, Marcil made it clear she was happy for Fox, telling a fan via Instagram that “Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children.” She also accused her ex-fiancé of being “angry” and a “sad person.” Green fired back via his podcast.

“I’m just angry. … I’m angry and I’m sad all the time. And I just don’t know what to do about it. I’m more angry today, I don’t know why,” he quipped to his “With Brian Austin Green” podcast cohost Derek Russell on September 25. “My temper it’s legendary. … If you check around the industry, I’m known as the angry, sad guy. And the diva on set. … They’re just complete opposites, being angry and sad, like, they don’t seem like they would mix together.”

Green and Marcil, who met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 in the late ’90s, split shortly after they welcomed Kassius in 2002. She has since claimed she “never loved” him.