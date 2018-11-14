Vanessa Marcil isn’t backing down. The General Hospital alum took to Instagram to stand by her claims that her ex Brian Austin Green has no contact with their 16-year-old son, Kassius.

Marcil, 50, posted a screenshot on Tuesday, November 13, of a comment that she wrote to a fan in which she claimed that Green, 45, and Kassius have only seen each other “a few times in passing” and during “a few 60 minute lunches” in recent years. “That is it,” she added.

“The truth is the truth and it IS needed for healing after 15 years,” the actress captioned the screenshot. “Love to all parents. Moms and dads. Let’s put our kids first.”

Marcil’s latest post came two days after she publicly spoke out for the first time about her bitter custody battle with Green, whom she briefly dated in the late ‘90s and early aughts after meeting on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. They called it quits shortly after welcoming Kassius in March 2002.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother [Megan Fox] trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” the Las Vegas alum wrote on Instagram on Sunday, November 11. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000.”

Marcil then alleged that Green and Fox, 32, “decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives” and the lives of the spouses’ three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2.

“Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his [biological] father, stepmother and three younger brothers live,” Marcil claimed. “Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free.”

Us Weekly reached out to reps for Marcil and Green for comment.

