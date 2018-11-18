Taking a more positive approach. Vanessa Marcil shared a post about the little things in life that she needs to be happy after opening up about her custody battle with ex Brian Austin Green.

“All you need in life are Star Wars legos, princess tables, feety pajamas and Love….” the General Hospital alum, 50, captioned a throwback photo of herself and her now 16-year-old son, Kassius, wearing matching red PJs.

Marcil’s message comes less than one week after she spoke out about her custody dispute with Green, 45, and claimed that he has no contact with Kassius.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother [Megan Fox] trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” Marcil wrote in an Instagram post on November 11.

The Nanny Express actress went on to note that Kassius has “never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his [biological] father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.” (Green and Fox, 32, share three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2.)

Marcil then added, “custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free.”

Two days later, Marcil screenshot an explanation she gave a social media commenter that claimed the Desperate Housewives alum has only seen their child “a few times in passing” and have had only “a few 60 minute lunches” in recent years.

Marcil captioned the message: “The truth is the truth and it IS needed for healing after 15 years. Love to all parents. Moms and dads. Let’s put our kids first.”

Green and Marcil — who met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 — dated in the late ‘90s and ’00s and split shortly after the birth of Kassius in March 2002.

Us Weekly has reached out to Green and Fox for comment.

