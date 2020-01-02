Peter Facinelli Proposes to Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison in Mexico

Peter Facinelli put a ring on it! The 46-year-old actor proposed to his girlfriend, Lily Anne Harrison, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico,” Facinelli’s rep told Us in a statement on Thursday, January 2. “Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring.”

The Twilight actor popped the question during a romantic beachside dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort in Mazatlan, Mexico. Before he got down on one knee, Facinelli enjoyed a round of golf with Harrison’s father, actor Gregory Harrison, at the resort’s acclaimed course. Facinelli and Harrison, 30, have been linked since 2016.

“Bye 2019 thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and hurtling me toward my dreams ✌🏻also, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my sweetheart 💕 #estrelladelmar #mazatlan @peterfacinelli,” the Christmas Camp actress captioned a photo from the trip on Wednesday, January 1.

Facinelli posted a series of snaps from the aforementioned beachside dinner date.

“A Magical night with this incredible woman. A Perfect ending to 2019,” he wrote, adding the hashtags, “#mazatlan #nofilter #2020Vision.”

The Nurse Jackie alum was previously married to Jennie Garth from 2001 to 2013. The exes share three daughters: Luca, 22, Lola, 17, and Fiona, 13. After their split, Facinelli started seeing Jaimie Alexander. While the twosome got engaged in March 2015, they called it quits less than a year later.

“Due to conflicting family and work commitments on opposite coasts, and after much consideration, Peter and Jaimie have chosen to part ways amicably and remain good friends,” their rep told Us in a statement in February 2016.

Garth, for her part, married Dave Abrams in July 2015. While they took some time part in 2017, Abrams withdrew his divorce petition in February 2019.

“He’s the kind of husband that, no matter what I ask him for, he’ll do whatever he can to help me or make me happy,” the BH90210 star gushed to Us in May 2019. “He loves to help. I’m very lucky!”