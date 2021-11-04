It’s happening! Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are getting married after two years of dating.

The Twilight actress shared the news of her engagement during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in November 2021. “We’re totally gonna do it,” she told the host. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Several months prior, the duo sparked engagement rumors after Stewart was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. Following her appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show, the California native hinted that she and Meyer had been keeping the major relationship milestone secret for a while.

“[Dylan’s dad] sent us an email congratulating us,” Stewart told Today in November 2021. “I’m like, ‘You were at the engagement party months ago!'”

The couple were first linked in August 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official the following October. The Panic Room star met the California-born screenwriter years before they started dating — but it wasn’t until they were reintroduced at a friend’s birthday party that sparks flew.

“It was literally, like, the day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart explained on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019. “I met her years ago on a movie. I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years and she had just walked up to a friend’s birthday party, and I was just, like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’”

From there, Stewart told Stern that she felt a kinship with Meyer because they were “both scumbags” who “felt like trolls as kids,” and were “so similar but different” in several ways. The Spencer star went on to admit that she said she loved the Moxie cowriter after just two weeks together.

“It was, like, really late and we were in some s–ty bar,” she noted in November 2019. “And her friends were there or whatever, and they, like, walked out and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f–king in love with you.’ Done.”

The Happiest Season actress, who previously dated Michael Angarano, Robert Pattinson and musician St. Vincent (born Annie Clark), gushed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2021 that she “knocked it out of the park” with Meyer, saying, “I scored.”

