Their little ones! Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed and more stars from the Twilight franchise have offered a glimpse at their families off screen.

After getting married to Ian Somerhalder in 2015, Reed gave birth to their daughter two years later. The actress, who played Rosalie in the hit movie franchise, later opened up about the lessons she has learned as a mother.

“Children are born who they are born, that’s the one thing that I think I’ve really discovered is you’re a part of it, sure,” she told E! News in 2019. “And you’re nurturing that development and you’re hopefully in some way encouraging that development but they are who they are, and they gravitate towards what they gravitate towards.”

The Thirteen star also addressed her approach to mom-shamers. “I don’t believe that mom-shaming is ever OK,” Reed added. “Fed, whether that’s with formula or breastfeeding or whatever works for your child and for you is what’s best.”

She continued: “All moms are just trying to do what’s best. And for some moms, breastfeeding just doesn’t work out, whether that’s an issue with milk supply or going back to work right away or whatever that thing is, and it is not our job and responsibility as parents to judge or shame other parents. It’s our job and responsibility to support and spread information and uplift and share tips.”

Meanwhile, Facinelli welcomed three daughters with Jennie Garth before their divorce in 2013. For the Nurse Jackie star, parting ways was the best fit for the former spouses and their children.

“As long as mom and dad are happy, the kids are happy,” Facinelli, who played Carlisle, said in an interview with LaPalme Magazine in 2017. “Anyone going through a breakup should know, kids need to see mom and dad happy. As long as they know they’re happy, they know they will be.”

Facinelli noted that his coparenting journey had its ups and downs. “I think once, there was a time where we had to learn that we had to be able to move forward with love and respect,” he added. “Once a breakup happens you need to go through the healing process first. Love is blind and hindsight is twenty-twenty.”

The New York native later moved on with Lily Anne Harrison. After six years of dating, Facinelli and Harrison announced the arrival of their first child together.

“Happy ‘Labor’ Day, @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼,” Facinelli captioned a black and white Instagram photo of his son grabbing his finger.

