Ashley Greene Gives Birth Welcomes 1st Child With Paul Khoury

Expanding their family! Ashley Greene gave birth to her and Paul Khoury’s first child, a baby girl, on Friday, September 16.

“And just like that — everything changed,” the Twilight alum, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 19. “In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world.”

Greene shared a photo of her daughter’s tiny hand and revealed they named her Kingsley Rainn Khoury.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the actress was pregnant with the pair’s first child nearly four years after they tied the knot in July 2018. Khoury, 33, proposed to Greene while on vacation in New Zealand in December 2016 after dating for three years. She and the actor decided to have a “longer engagement by choice,” she exclusively explained to Us in an interview from May 2018.

Five months after the pair said “I do,” Greene exclusively told Us that she and her husband wanted to have children “a little bit further down the road” so they could focus on enjoying newlywed life.

One year later, the Aftermath actress raved about how “patient” Khoury is with her. “I like structure and I like things really planned out,” she told Us in December 2019. “So, if anything isn’t kind of falling into, like, [place] it stresses me out a bit. He has to remind me that, like, it’s OK if things are messy, [something things] will fall into place.”

Before the couple began their parenthood journey, the “Twilight Effect” podcast cohost exclusively revealed to Us that she wanted to incorporate some crucial lifestyle changes first.

“Before we have children, I just want to kind of get certain things set and implement certain things into our lifestyle now,” she said in February 2020, noting that she had “stopped eating meat” but did not plan on going vegan. “I couldn’t do it. I love sushi far too much that I don’t think I could. I mostly do egg whites, but I don’t think I can cut [them] out of my diet completely.”

The CBGB star also learned at the time that she has really high cholesterol. “My doctor’s kind of baffled because she’s like, ‘You’re lean, it doesn’t make sense,’” Greene teased to Us. “So I just started really looking at it and kind of playing with taking certain things out of my diet to see what shifts my cholesterol and levels in my body.”