Counting down the days! Ashley Greene is opening up about her upcoming wedding to Paul Khoury — and revealing why the couple are having a long engagement.

The Twilight alum, 31, admits she’s been “waiting for that moment” where she just freaks out because things seem to be going smoothly.

But she han’t had a bridezilla moment yet — probably because her and Khoury are too busy enjoying this special time. “Paul and I decided going into this engagement, it’s been a bit longer of an engagement by choice, because we really wanted to be able to look back and have enjoyed this process,” the Staten Island Summer actress told Us Weekly during the launch of her new digital series “Click My Closet” on May 22. “A lot of people, I think, rushed a wedding and they really don’t enjoy their engagement stage and I think that’s something that I was really excited about.”

As for the couple’s wedding decision-making process, Greene added, “I think it’s been … magical. … Paul’s amazing, he’s like, ‘Oh, if it rains, let’s dance in it.’ Like that’s kind of our own little approach to things.”

The happy couple started dating in 2013 and got engaged in New Zealand in December 2016. Greene announced the exciting news on Instagram with a video of the proposal. She celebrated her bachelorette weekend with friends in April, where she shared a topless Boomerang video.

“Three months of dating him I knew that I loved him, which is very very quick for me because I am not that girl. Like, why don’t we date for at least 2 years before we get engaged? There is no timeline for engagements. To each their own,” she told Us. “Everything progressed the way it should. There was no defining moment where I was like, ‘I’m marrying you.’ But I think it’s like this thing that you kind of innately know all along as you progress.”

As for the moment she’s looking forward to the most on the big day — it’s when Khoury sees her in her wedding dress. “I think that the first dance is really going to be something I cherish — but the one thing that I 100 percent am not doing [is] the first look, because seeing the look on your soon-to-be husband’s face when you walk down the aisle, it’s the thing that always makes me cry when I watch weddings. So that I am very excited about.”

Greene will have no trouble keeping busy in the coming months. In addition to planning the nuptials, she is also excited about “Click My Closet” — which gives gives an exclusive insider peek into celebrities’ personal home closets with their stylists and lets viewers save, share and shop the looks they create.

