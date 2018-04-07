Letting loose with the ladies! Ashley Greene kicked off her bachelorette weekend on Friday, April 6. The actress posted a boomerang video on Instagram taken from the back, showing that she and her girlfriends were ready to party in Miami, Florida – and she was wearing only bikini bottoms!

Bachelorette antics… A post shared by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Apr 6, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

Hairstylist Joseph Chase was also on the trip, as he shared multiple photos from the weekend on his Instagram story, as well.

“MOH Duties,” he captioned one grab with Greene, 31, putting a veil on her. He also showed all the girls on a boat together. Another friend from the weekend shared a photo with Greene, revealing they were on a cruise to Mexico!

As previously reported, Greene and longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury got engaged in New Zealand in December 2016. She shared a video of the proposal on her Instagram at the time.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive,” the Twilight star wrote. “I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives.”

While his lady is away, it seems Khoury is spending time in the gym! Posting a shirtless photo on Instagram on Friday, he wrote, “I promised @ashleygreene I would look like this again for our wedding. #f—k #setgoals #weddingseason #pushingmylimits.”

The pair began dating in 2013.

