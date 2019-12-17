



Happy wife, happy life. Ashley Greene and husband Paul Khoury are enjoying married life, especially since Khoury, 26, knows to be patient with his wife.

“It’s very, very good,” Greene, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Brooks Brothers Holiday Celebration to benefit St. Jude on December 7. “He’s patient with me, which I love.”

When asked what the Twilight alum does that she needs her husband’s patience, Greene replied, “I like structure and I like things really planned out. So, if anything isn’t kind of falling into, like, [place] it stresses me out a bit. He has to remind me that, like, it’s OK if things are messy, something things will fall into place.”

She continued: “But no, for the most part, I don’t think I’m that much of a nightmare. I also really need my matcha in the morning before I talk to anyone. So, he’s patient with that.”

The couple who wed in July 2018 in San Jose, California — their ceremony took place in a grove of redwoods where they recited self-written vows — are still in a bit of the honeymoon phase.

“We wake up every day and we’re like, ‘I love you. I love our life. I love our home that we built,’” the Florida native told Us. “So, I think as long as we keeping focusing on just kind of taking care of each other, I think that it will hopefully continue to be as good as it’s been.”

The Bombshell actress revealed that she and her husband are still “creating [traditions] actively” as they get ready to celebrate their second married Christmas.

“We’re kind of coming up with stuff,” she told Us in December about her holiday plans. “I want to do a baking contest at our house, like a cookie baking contest. So that’s going to be one of the things we will do this year.”

The cookie contest will include a competition for “who can come up with the most original, best tasting cookie.” If that doesn’t pan out, the actress has a backup plan.

“We just really love doing some type of activity. Rather than giving a ton of gifts to each other, I think that we are all very lucky that we all have and we don’t really need,” she said. “We want, sure, but this year, we want to just do a really big, fun family outing and experience and put our money towards that versus doing traditional gifts.

At the Brooks Brothers Holiday Celebration to Benefit St. Jude together, Greene and Khoury made greeting cards for the children at the hospital ahead of the holidays.

“I always come out for St. Jude anytime I can,” Greene said. “I was lucky enough to go to the hospital and see kind of what they do on a broad spectrum and was incredibly blown away.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer