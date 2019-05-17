A party fit for a … vampire? Robert Pattinson celebrated his 33rd birthday with some very special people by his side.

An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Pattinson — who played Edward Cullen in the film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s book series — was joined by his former Twilight costars Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen) and Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle Cullen) at the bash, which was held at a home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A. on Friday, May 10, three days prior to his actual birthday. The British actor’s girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, and actresses Tiffany Haddish and Kate Beckinsale also attended the event, which was shut down by police at around 12:30 a.m.

The trio’s reunion came three months after Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner hung out in Malibu to celebrate the latter’s 27th birthday.

Pattinson got a very special birthday present later in the week, as a second source confirmed to Us that he is in negotiations to star as the titular character in the upcoming superhero film The Batman. The insider noted, “It’s pretty much a done deal.”

The Lost City of Z actor was reportedly sent the Batman script by screenwriter Matt Reeves, and the deal is expected to be finalized soon. Ben Affleck played Batman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, but seemingly confirmed in January that he had exited the project.

In addition to exciting developments in his acting career, Pattinson also has a solid romance with Waterhouse, 27. Us exclusively revealed in August 2018 that the two had been “dating for months.” News of their romance came shortly after they were spotted kissing in London following a movie date to see Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

“[They have] known each other and been around each other for a long time,” a source told Us at the time. “[They] definitely have a love of music in common. [They] are both really cool, nice and normal people and fun-loving.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

