Bella and Jacob reunited! Taylor Lautner turned 27 on Monday, February 11, and his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart was there to help him celebrate.

Celebrity hairstylist Cj Romero posted a picture from the bash to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 12. Stewart, 28, cuddled up to Lautner, who held his finger up to his lips as to say, “Shhh.”

“Damn K looks sexy,” Romero captioned the photo. “T is a pretty little liar. And I look like I’m ready for bed. #hbd @taylorlautner and mom in the back @lilykershaw.”

“Friendship goals,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Kristen was there!! My prayers have been answered.”

The Cuckoo star also shared a slideshow of snapshots from his birthday party, one of which showed the Café Society actress standing among a group of partygoers. He thanked his girlfriend, Taylor Dome, for putting the event together: “Thank you @taydome for the best birthday EVER,” he captioned the Instagram photos on Tuesday. “I’ve never been more surprised in my life.”

Dome, for her part, penned a heartfelt message to her boyfriend via her Instagram page on Monday. She wrote: “To the man with the sweetest heart, happy birthday! Day by day you amaze me. The love, humility, and grace you radiate never goes unnoticed. Everyday with you is an adventure filled with cuddles & laughs and I am so grateful I get to do life with you!”

The couple went public with their relationship in October 2018, more than a year after he split from his Scream Queens costar Billie Lourd.

Lautner starred alongside Stewart in all five Twilight movies, which spanned from 2008 to 2012. The pair last publicly reunited in June 2017 when they hung out at the Moschino Resort Collection fashion show afterparty in Los Angeles. Two years prior, the Michigan native supported Stewart at the L.A. premiere of her film American Ultra.

