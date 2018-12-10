Ashley Greene Gushes About Married Life: ‘It’s Been Really Wonderful’

Newlywed bliss. Just five months after tying the knot with Paul Khoury, Ashley Greene is gushing about her new life as a married woman.

“Things are really, really good. … We’ve just hit our five-month month marker and it’s been wonderful,” the Twilight alum, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Brooks Brothers x St. Jude Holiday Event in Beverly Hills on Sunday, December 9. “We were together for a long time and so it just kind of made things that much better.”

She continued, “I think we obviously knew that we were going to be partners, but once we got married we worked on really setting up what we were going to do as a married couple. And we’ve both kind of stuck to our guns and it’s been really wonderful.”

The Antiquities star said she and the Australian TV personality want to “have kids a little bit further down the road,” but are are taking time right now to focus on themselves as a couple.

“I want to go to Europe with him for like a month and just pop around and explore that with him because I also have never really gotten to, like, backpack through Europe because I’m not going to do it by myself,” she revealed. “And he’s a very charismatic kind of adaptable human. I’m hoping that we can both take at least a month off and just travel the world together.”

Greene knows she’s “going to be a great mom” and that her husband will be an even more incredible dad. “His mind is so beautiful and his soul is so beautiful. And so, it’s been awesome; it’s been really cool,” she said.

The couple got married in front of 120 friends and family members in San Jose, California, in July. Some of their guests included A-list stars including Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Brittany Snow and Aaron Paul.

Khoury proposed to the Accident Man star in December 2016 after three years of dating during a trip to the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

