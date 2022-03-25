Ashley Greene Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Baby With Husband Paul Khoury

Time for a Twilight baby! Ashley Greene is pregnant with her and husband Paul Khoury’s first baby.

People broke the couple’s pregnancy news on Friday, March 25.

The reveal came nearly four years after the pair tied the knot in July 2018 in California. The Florida native, 35, called her wedding dress a “masterpiece” at the time, telling Brides that she “dance[d] the night away in it.”

Khoury, 33, proposed to the actress in December 2016 after three years of dating. The duo were vacationing in New Zealand when the Aussie got down on one knee.

Ahead of their nuptials, the “Twilight Effect” podcast cohost exclusively told Us Weekly how much she was looking forward to her first dance with her husband.

“I think that … is really going to be something I cherish,” Greene gushed in May 2018. “The one thing that I 100 percent am not doing [is] the first look because seeing the look on your soon-to-be husband’s face when you walk down the aisle, it’s the thing that always makes me cry when I watch weddings. So that I am very excited about.”

She and the actor had a “longer engagement by choice,” the New Moon star added at the time.

“We really wanted to be able to look back and have enjoyed this process,” Greene explained. “A lot of people, I think, rushed a wedding and they really don’t enjoy their engagement stage and I think that’s something that I was really excited about.”

In February 2020, the CBGB star exclusively opened up to Us about not wanting kids with Khoury “in the near-near future.”

“Before we have children, I just want to kind of get certain things set and implement certain things into our lifestyle now,” she said, noting that she had “stopped eating meat” but wasn’t going vegan. “I couldn’t do it. I love sushi far too much that I don’t think I could. I mostly do egg whites, but I don’t think I can cut [them] out of my diet completely.”

The Skateland star added, “I found that I have really high cholesterol. My doctor’s kind of baffled because she’s like ‘You’re lean, it doesn’t make sense,’ so I just started really looking at it and kind of playing with taking certain things out of my diet to see what shifts my cholesterol and levels in my body.”

