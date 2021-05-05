Jennie Garth Warns Tori Spelling She Has ‘a Lot in Store’ Raising Teenagers

A helping hand! When Tori Spelling’s five children become teenagers, Jennie Garth wants to be there “in any way” she can.

“I just feel for her,” the What I Like About You alum, 49, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Kelley Blue Book’s Best Family Cars of 2021 list. “They’re all 14 and younger, and she’s just now entering into the teen generation with one of them. So there’s a lot in store for her.”

The Illinois native, who is the mother of Luca, 23, Lola, 18, and Fiona, 14, explained that Spelling, 47, “has no idea what’s about to happen” as Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4, grow up.

“I did it with three girls, and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart,” Garth, who is married to Dave Abrams, told Us. “So I’m trying to help her.”

Spelling celebrated her and Dean McDermott’s eldest child’s 14th birthday in March, praising Liam’s “humor and vibe.” The Stori Telling author wrote via Instagram at the time: “Last year, we went into lockdown the day of Liam’s 13th birthday. He was so sad to not be able to see his three best friends. This year, he had his three besties over (he hasn’t seen them in person in over a year and he’s been friends with them since he was 5) to celebrate his 14th birthday. We did it all outdoors and were all safe. When I asked about his theme, he wanted his 3 fave things incorporated: Shrek, gaming, and Danny Devito.”

While Spelling’s kids are just beginning to enter their teenage years, Garth’s daughters have already started driving. “My middle daughter got a vintage BMW,” the Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde author told Us. “She loved it, but it wasn’t that reliable. And so the car is now in the graveyard, and she’s in a different car a little bit more sensible and relaxed.”

The Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country alum, who loves using Kelley Blue Book when selecting her kids’ cars, said that while buying a vintage beamer was a mistake, she didn’t repeat that as Lola learned to drive.

“I feel like as parents, we make mistakes and we learn from them,” the actress explained, noting that Lola thinks Garth and her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, are “much harder” on her than her older siblings. “Maybe I was a little too lenient with the middle child. Unfortunately, [Lola] got the short end of the stick — as it looks to [her].”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon