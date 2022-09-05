Another one for the Cullen clan! Twilight star Peter Facinelli and his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison, welcomed their first baby together.

“Happy ‘Labor’ Day, @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼,” Facinelli, 48, wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a black and white photo of their newborn grabbing his finger.

The child is the first for Harrison, 33, and the fourth for the Nurse Jackie alum, who shares daughters Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, with ex-wife Jennie Garth.

The Christmas Camp star publicly announced her pregnancy in June while speaking at a RomaDrama convention panel in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“[I’m] very pregnant,” the California native revealed at the time, sharing the exciting news via Instagram the following day.

“Not a burrito belly 💗,” she captioned a photo of her growing baby bump on June 25.

Facinelli, whom she tagged on the bump, got in on the playful reveal as well.

“You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?” he joked in the comments.

The actors were first linked in 2016, three years after the Supergirl alum divorced Garth, 50, and soon after he split from ex-fiancée Jaimie Alexander. After their first date, Harrison recalled at the 2022 RomaDrama panel, “I sat down with him, and I knew immediately that he was my husband.” She added that she called her parents at the time to tell them that she had met The One.

Three years later, Facinelli popped the question.

“Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico,” the actor’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020, noting that the New York native proposed while dining at the Estrella Del Mar Beach and Golf Resort in Mazatlan. “Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring.”

Earlier this year, Facinelli opened up about his split from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and how their breakup affects his behavior in his relationship with Harrison.

“A relationship is like a tree. In the beginning, if it starts to bend you can correct it, but if you allow it to continue on that path there is nothing you can do to bend it back because it has already grown in that way and solidified,” he said on the “Allison Interviews” podcast in April, noting, “When you’re with this [new] person, you are going to respond differently than I would have with my ex-wife.”

As for how the stars coparent their blended family, all parents — Garth is married to Dave Abrams — seem to make it work.

“Now that I have to share them with their dad, and they leave my house, I love every second — even when they’re driving me nuts. I don’t take one second for granted with them,” the What I Like About You alum told Meredith Vieira in 2014 of spending time with her daughters after her divorce from Facinelli. For his part, the actor has taken his daughters on family trips with Harrison, and documented the fun, family-filled ventures on social media.