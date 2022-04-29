Jennie Garth and Husband Dave Abrams’ Relationship Timeline

Making it work! Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams are going strong after their marriage hit a roadblock shortly after they tied the knot.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had been married twice before she exchanged vows with Abrams. Garth wed Daniel B. Clark in 1994, finalizing their divorce in 1996. She then married Peter Facinelli in 2001 and welcomed three daughters: Luca Bella (born in 1997), Lola Ray (2002) and Fiona Eve (2006). The twosome announced their split in 2012 and finalized their divorce one year later.

“I learned that forgiveness is possible and time heals wounds, which is hard to believe when you’re in it. But it all works out in the end,” Garth told Us Weekly exclusively about divorce in 2018. “I think in general it’s important that you need to focus on you and what makes you happy and what makes you you. You know? And if you lose sight of that, in any relationship you’re in, it’s not gonna be as successful as it could be.”

Two years after ending her relationship with the Twilight actor, Garth was introduced to Abrams through a blind date. The pair were engaged months later.

“She was drop-dead gorgeous,” he gushed after their 2015 nuptials. “When I saw Jennie in her dress, nothing else mattered. I just lost it.”

Two years later, however, Us broke the news that the duo were taking time apart. “They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work,” a source told Us in November 2017. “Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

While Abrams took legal action to end their union in April 2018, he withdrew the petition in February of the following year.

“We rushed it too much, and we had individual things we needed to work out. Maybe it was a mistake [to move so fast] and we’ve all had to learn and grow from that,” she told People in a rare interview about their split in August 2019. “When everything wasn’t shiny and pretty and fun like it had been initially, when things got challenging, [Dave] didn’t know how to handle it as much.”

Garth added, “We both had separate learning to do, and then coming back and sharing that growth was kind of the fiber that connected us back together like, ‘I see you differently now.’”

Scroll through for a timeline of their relationship: