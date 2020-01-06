Full house! Jackson Rathbone’s wife, Sheila Hafsadi, gave birth, welcoming the couple’s third child on Wednesday, January 1.

“Dad x 3,” the Twilight star, 35, captioned a father-son photo with the infant the following day.

He announced in June that the burlesque dancer, 32, was pregnant, writing on social media: “This party of four is becoming a party of five! Holy smokes! More Rathbones!!! Please, send us prayers and good vibes for a healthy addition to our family.”

Hafsadi added with a post of her own: “You guys!!! Guess what??? Big freaking news here! We’re having another baby! Yep, Were taking things up a notch. Party of 5.”

The pair started growing their family in July 2012 when Monroe, now 7, arrived, and they named Nikki Reed the infant’s godmother. “One of the greatest things I could expect to be in life is a father,” the former 100 Monkeys guitarist told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the little one’s birth. “I’m very excited. … I have one of the greatest dads in the world. He’s just been giving me amazing advice.”

After his wife gave birth, he gushed on the Today show: “It’s the sheer joy . . . and incredible fascination of everything he does. I have pictures of his first poop. It was incredible. I called all my friends and texted them ‘my son’s first poop!'”

The new parents tied the knot in October 2013 in Malibu. The “small wedding” included “close friends and family only,” a source revealed to Us at the time.

Rathbone announced his daughter Presley’s birth on Instagram in June 2016, writing, “Today!! Our daughter is born!! Presley Bowie Rathbone 8lbs 2oz Welcomed into the world at 8:38am, with love & joy.”

The actor, who started dating Hafsadi in 2011, famously played Jasper Cullen in the Twilight franchise — and he hopes that the cult classics make a comeback someday.

“It would be interesting to see some Twilight prequels. They’re gonna go back into the universe of Twilight … to explore how Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) got the Cullens together in the first place,” he told Us exclusively in October 2018. “I think that would be fun. I’m sure, like anything else, they could reboot it. But I think there’s a whole universe there they could really expand and we got to finally start seeing a bit of it in Breaking Dawn. And I know [author] Stephanie [Meyer] has it all written out and mapped out in her head.”