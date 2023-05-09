Vanessa Hudgens might be soaring and flying for her wedding day — as the High School Musical alum, 34, revealed that she’s considering eloping with her fiancé, Cole Tucker.

Hudgens admitted that wedding planning has been “hard” on the Monday, May 8, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, going on to tell host Drew Barrymore, “Finding a venue is tough. I kind of just wanna elope. I really … I’m lost. I don’t know.”

It seems that Tucker, 26, isn’t picky when it comes to their upcoming nuptials either. “I mean, he just wants to get married to me,” the Princess Switch star added. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you want, babe.’”

Barrymore, 48, meanwhile, appeared smitten with the MLB player — and she gave Tucker her stamp of approval on air. “He’s so nice to you and he just appreciates you and he seems to see you for who you really are, and just appreciates you and loves you,” the Charlie’s Angels star gushed. “That does it for me. That’s a plenty enough to see his love.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the couple had gotten engaged in late 2022 after nearly three years of dating. The Dead Hot star confirmed the news a few days later via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself flashing her engagement ring while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower with Tucker. “YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍,” she captioned the sweet pic.

The pair were first linked in November 2020, 10 months after she and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler called it quits after nine years together. The Bad Boys for Life actress and the former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021, as Hudgens captioned a pic of them kissing, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽.”

Tucker — who currently plays for the Reno Aces — publicly opened up about his then-girlfriend in March 2021, telling reporters after a spring training session, “I love her.” He continued: “But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa …’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

Hudgens supported the athlete at several of his games, often sharing photos of her baseball outings with fans via social media. Tucker, for his part, did the same at her events, as he joined the “Say OK” singer on the red carpet of her Netflix film Tick, Tick … BOOM! in November 2021.

“They are in love. They have gotten to the point of their relationship where they have gotten serious and are committed to each other,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021, noting that Hudgens wasn’t in the headspace of “focusing on marriage” at the time.

Stating that Tucker is “quite the romantic,” the insider speculated that he would “get down on one knee and propose” eventually.

Last month, Hudgens opened up about how life has been since becoming engaged, telling Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she feels “different” since getting a ring on her finger. “There’s a sense of security,” the Spring Breakers star explained. “You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”