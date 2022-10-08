Channeling her inner witchiness. Vanessa Hudgens has a special connection to the spiritual realm, and she’s ready to show it off.

The High School Musical star announced in October 2022 that she and her best friend GG Magree were traveling to Salem, Massachusetts, to discover all sorts of bewitching mysteries.

“[Dead Hot: Season of the Witch is] an intimate journey into the supernatural realm that serves as a coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood,” a description on the film’s Instagram page reads.

Hudgens and Magree, who have taught themselves basic witchcraft, plan to document their joint pilgrimage to Salem for a masterclass in all things spiritual.

“They’ve been doing little spells since they were kids, and they were just really interested in that world,” Julie Pizzi, who is the president of Bunim-Murray Productions, told Variety about the production company’s upcoming movie. “It’s entertainment first, but there’s a real, personal, spiritual journey that they both have together. It’s so emotionally raw that it really created such a beautiful narrative. It’s a lot about female empowerment.”

The Princess Switch actress’ Dead Hot experience is hardly her first foray into the supernatural world.

“I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things,” Hudgens said during an April 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, noting that she’s had “a lot” of paranormal encounters through the years. “I kind of shut it down for a while [because] the unknown is scary. But I recently was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.’”

The Tick, Tick… Boom! actress added at the time: “I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was, like, you know, those ducks that you pull [the string]? It’s a toy. There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me.”

Hudgens even noted that she and Magree had met a friendly ghost while hanging out in a graveyard.

“We found this one tombstone of a spirit that we were told is very playful,” the “Sneakernight” songstress told an astonished Kelly Clarkson during the interview. “So, I turn on [our spirit box, which can help you connect to ghosts] and I said, ‘Hi Sam, I’m Vanessa [and] this is GG’ … And then GG goes, ‘Sam, can you tell us our names?’ Then we just hear ‘Vanessa’ [static sounds] ‘GG.’ I was like, ‘Cool, do you have anything else that you want to tell me?’”

While Sam the friendly spirit didn’t have anything else to add to the conversation, Hudgens has remained in awe of her special gift.

