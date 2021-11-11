Date night! Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker just made their relationship red carpet official. And one thing is for sure: they’re quite the well-dressed duo.

The 32-year-old High School Musical alum and the 25-year-old MLB player showed off their stellar couple style for the Tick, Tick … BOOM! movie premiere on Wednesday, November 10.

Hudgens, who works with stylist Jason Bolden, stunned in a feminine and flirty lace gown by Vera Wang, complete with a halter neckline and off-the-should sleeve. But, her look wasn’t entirely soft and sweet — she upped the ante with some vampy glam.

The Princess Switch star teamed up with makeup artist Allan Avendaño for a moody face beat that placed all the emphasis on a statement lip. Avendaño used a deep berry hue that gave her a stained wine look. He kept her eyes on the simpler side, dusting her lids with an opalescent hue.

Tucker, for his part, looked dapper as ever in an all-black tuxedo, which featured satin lapels. He teamed the suit with a crisp black shirt and black dress shoes.

Fashion aside, the couple couldn’t have been cuter at the event. Because whether they were smiling for the camera, sharing a laugh or looking into each other’s eyes, it was clear they were happy as could be.

The two went Instagram official with their relationship in February, just three months after sparking dating rumors. “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us,” she captioned a kissing photo with Tucker on Valentine’s Day.

“He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life,” Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

As for how the two met in the first place? Hudgens was actually the first one to make a move, sliding into the baseball player’s DMs after meeting him during a group meditation session on Zoom. “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” she said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

The star previously dated Zac Efron from 2006 to 2010 and Austin Butler from 2011 to 2020.

Keep scrolling for a look at how adorable and stylish Hudgens and Tucker looked on the red carpet.