Kristen Stewart has grown more comfortable with her dating life being public over the years.

The actress remembers struggling amid her first high-profile romance with Twilight costar Robert Pattinson.

“I wasn’t hiding anything. I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine,” she told the Sunday Times in March 2017. “I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

She was later linked to model Stella Maxwell before getting engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2020.

The Oscar nominated actress discussed how dating in the public eye affected her journey with her sexuality.

“The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old.’ I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery. This was a period of time when I was sort of cagey,” Stewart explained to InStyle in November 2020. “Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours. So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it.”

Scroll down for Stewart’s complete dating history: