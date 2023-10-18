Dylan O’Brien has all of Us wondering what his favorite Bravo shows are after his surprise audience appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Host Andy Cohen kicked off the show on Tuesday, October 17, by introducing guests Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia and comedian Heather McMahan. He then pointed out that O’Brien, 32, and producer Tommy Alter were both in the audience. Cameras switched to O’Brien who did a thumbs up for viewers while sipping a drink.

“I want to welcome our friends Dylan O’Brien and Tommy Alter to the Clubhouse. Great to see you! Dylan being a huge Vanderpump Rules fan, I found out tonight. I love it,” Cohen, 55, said as the audience cheered.

O’Brien was not mentioned again, but he did get fans talking about the unexpected cameo. “This feels random. Dylan O’Brien is in the #WWHL audience tonight!” a social media commentator wrote via X.

Related: Celebrities Obsessed With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Kristin Chenoweth are just a few of the celebrities who can’t get enough of Vanderpump Rules. The reality show, which premiered in 2013, follows the lives of Lisa Vanderpump and her SUR employees. Over the years, the SURvers have amassed their own fans, especially OG stars Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen […]

Meanwhile, another viewer poked fun at O’Brien enjoying himself in New York City, writing, “Just dylan o’brien in his natural state (sipping on his drink) in the audience of wwhl tonight.”

O’Brien was photographed hours prior showing his support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike on the picket line. He wore a hoodie that referenced the actors’ union, which he paired with green sweatpants and a red baseball hat.

The actor rose to stardom after playing fan-favorite character Stiles Stilinski on MTV’s hit series Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2017. O’Brien went on to score the role of Thomas in the Maze Runner film franchise. He has since also appeared in movies including Deepwater Horizon, American Assassin, Bumblebee, Love and Monsters and Not Okay.

Related: ‘Teen Wolf’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien and Holland Roden made names for themselves on Teen Wolf, and since the show ended, the cast has kept busy. The MTV series — a reboot of the 1985 film with Michael J. Fox — followed a group of teenagers made up of werewolves, hunters, humans and more as they navigated high […]

O’Brien’s collaborations with Taylor Swift, however, have been our favorite part of his filmography so far. In 2021, O’Brien starred opposite Sadie Sink in Swift’s short film All Too Well. He was also credited as a drummer on Swift’s song “Snow on the Beach,” which was featured on her 2022 album Midnights.

After All Too Well scored five nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards, O’Brien praised Swift, 33, as an artist.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle: All of Her Famous BFFs Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

“She sent us the news first thing in the morning,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “She’s genuinely just someone who’s so involved and just proud of her work and is so grateful for any accomplishment or recognition for something that she just poured herself into. Talk about a special human.”

According to O’Brien, he has been in a “group chat” with Swift and Sink, 21, since working on the music video together. “[Taylor] would make a really, really good director. If it’s something that her heart’s in, Taylor can do whatever she wants,” he added. “She could easily direct a feature and it’d be something I’d sign up for, for sure.”