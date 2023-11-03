Scheana Shay isn’t placing blame after Carl Radke received backlash for how he called off his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard.

“I don’t know the full story on what happened with Carl and Lindsay. I have spoken to both of them and I have gotten bits and pieces. I will be seeing both of them at BravoCon,” Shay, 37, said during the Friday, November 3, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast

The Vanderpump Rules star empathized with Radke’s decision to part ways before the wedding ceremony.

“Obviously, breaking off an engagement is never easy. It isn’t going to be pretty or fun. It is not a situation anybody wants to be in,” Shay continued. “But I haven’t seen Carl speaking negatively about Lindsay. I have seen him just being quiet and letting people trash him. He has been keeping a low profile and staying out of it.”

Radke, 38, and Hubbard’s ups and downs have been documented on Summer House since the show premiered in 2017. The pair briefly dated during season 4 but decided to remain friends instead. They rekindled their romance at the end of season 6, and Radke proposed one year later in 2022.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Radke ended the pair’s engagement ahead of the duo’s planned November wedding. The former couple issued separate statements about their canceled ceremony, with Radke sending a letter to attendees that said Hubbard, 37, was “devastated” by his decision.

While discussing the drama on her podcast, Shay defended Radke’s decision to pull the plug.

“I have to commend him for ending it if he didn’t feel it was right before going down the aisle,” she added on Friday. “My heart goes out to Lindsay and Carl, because I know they are both hurting in this. I can’t imagine how Lindsay is feeling after the breakup. They were a few months out from a destination wedding and he calls it off.”

Shay went on to say that the split was “the best thing for both” Radke and Hubbard, noting, “They can both live a happy life after the hurt passes. Sending them both love, but I am not taking sides in this one because I don’t know the full story yet.”

Hubbard, meanwhile, recently broke her silence on dealing with the high-profile breakup.

“Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed,” she exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us, on stands now. “There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused.”

Hubbard said she was “completely blindsided” when Radke allowed cameras to film the split.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she concluded. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”