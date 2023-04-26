Destined for more! Kory Keefer confessed he didn’t think his connection with Sam Feher would blossom into a relationship.

“The first time meeting her, hearing about [how] she had a whole roster of guys and stuff… I don’t jump into things head first and be like, ‘OK, we made out, that means, like, we have to be boyfriend [and] girlfriend?'” the Bravo personality, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 25, while promoting season 7 of Summer House.

The Winter House star, who joined season 2 of the spinoff series in 2022, admitted he didn’t know whether things would work out long-term with Sam, 25, because they lived in different states. (Kory resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, while she is based out of New York City.)

“[I thought] let’s just kind of keep it super casual and not put any pressure on it,” he confessed to Us. “And if it’s a summer fling, awesome. I met a really cool girl, but I kind of wanna see how, you know, it goes after the summer ends.”

As the pair began to spend more time together, their feelings developed into a stronger bond.

“At first, I 100 percent thought it was gonna be, like, a little fling because we’re very similar [with] having rosters and doing our own thing,” Kory shared with Us. “So I didn’t want to have expectations, but the more weeks that we spent together, it kind of just progressed naturally and a little bit more serious.”

Kory was initially tapped to make a cameo for one weekend on Summer House. As he connected with Sam, however, he returned for several trips to the Hamptons and after filming wrapped in summer 2022, the couple continued to see each other. They didn’t put a label on their relationship until recently.

Before finding love with Sam, Kory had a whirlwind fling with Jessica Stocker while filming the second season of Winter House in early 2022. Despite their steamy connection, the twosome called things off before the season premiered in the following fall.

“Mine and Jess’ relationship was completely different,” Kory explained to Us on Tuesday, noting his contrasting dynamic with his current partner. “It was kind of, like, a new thing — we were both on shows for the very first time, so we didn’t really know how to react and she kind of was, like, going all in at first.”

While things didn’t work out for Kory and Jess, 26, the reality star admitted they “ended on good terms” and he wished her “the best.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.