After Luke Gulbranson made a temporary exit from Winter House amid claims he made newbie Jessica Stocker uncomfortable, he is implying that Craig Conover put the story online before it aired on the Bravo series.

“I’m not going to accuse anybody of anything, but if you connect the dots, maybe there’s something there,” Luke, 38, said during a Thursday, November 3, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “When I came back to the house, we had gone out to a bar and when I was at that bar, Craig [Conover] pulled me aside and said, ‘Luke, you know nothing leaves this house. You know that. It’s a safe place.’”

While the Minnesota native thought the 33-year-old Southern Charm star’s remarks were “weird” because that’s how he thought the situation should be, things took another odd turn later that night. Luke recalled Craig asking for an Instagram picture — in front of the Vermont lodge — with the twosome and Kyle Cooke, even though they’re “not supposed” to post on social media during filming. (Us Weekly has reached out to Craig for comment.)

“Why would he do that? Why would he say those things to me?” the hockey coach pondered on Thursday’s episode of WWHL. “I’m not accusing but I have an idea of who I thought [is behind the leak of my exit and return].”

Fans watched Luke and Craig get into a heated argument during an October episode of Winter House after the Charleston resident threatened to physically fight his costar if he touched Paige DeSorbo again. (The tense moment came after Jessica told Craig she wasn’t interested in Luke, who was flirting with her.)

“Stop touching girls without them saying they want you to touch them,” Craig screamed. “It’s making everyone here uncomfortable.”

The argument concluded with the Summer House personality packing his bags and a “to be continued” message on the screen. He returned for the next installment and shot the remainder of the season.

The two Bravolebrities, however, have since remained at odds after their tense reality TV argument.

“I mean, he is who he is. I am who I am,” Luke exclusively told Us Weekly last month at BravoCon. “You know, some people are friends and meant to be friends and so just aren’t. Craig is Craig. And I really don’t have an opinion [about him].”

The Sewing Down South founder, for his part, has not publicly reacted to his housemate’s Thursday claims but did admit he felt remorse over their bar fight.

“I think my message was correct, but my delivery was bad,” Craig told Us on October 12. “But also, you know, I’m not saying that girls don’t do this, but for guys, like, the fight was about the issue at hand, it had nothing to do with me and Luke having personal feelings about each other.”

The former law student admitted he hoped the duo could bury the hatchet, adding: “I don’t like to live my life — cutting whoever I fight outta my life.”

Luke and Craig’s Winter House bad blood was the latest disagreement in a lengthy feud. Luke claimed on Thursday that he was told by an unnamed Bravo costar that Craig had made it known that he “didn’t like” filming together prior to Winter House. “So, it was no surprise that it went a little crazy [this season],” Luke told host Andy Cohen. “I think I’m at a point … where I feel the same way toward him.”