Lala Kent is aware of the discourse circulating after her public hug with Tom Sandoval — and she doesn’t particularly care about the criticism.

During the Wednesday, August 16, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Lala, 32, recalled how she found out about the photos of her embracing Sandoval, 41.

“It is a very long day of shooting. I go home and I retreat because I don’t want to deal. The next day I get a text from Scheana [Shay] saying, ‘Hey. How are you?'” she detailed. “This was one of those days when she asks how am I doing and I am in the hole. So I said, ‘I am a little depressed today. Feeling a little down.'”

Lala said she originally didn’t understand why Scheana, 37, was checking in on her.

“It was about that photo that came out of me awkwardly hugging Tom Sandoval. Then I realize how much I don’t give a f—k. Don’t care about the picture and I am completely removed,” she continued. “Although there are things happening in life and things I am doing, I have a sense where I am removed from it. I don’t live in the comments section.”

Lala compared the situation to when Scheana was slammed by Vanderpump Rules fans for posing alongside Sandoval in a group photo.

“Scheana went through the same kind of thing. She was affected by it. Understandably so,” Lala added. “I literally had no idea what she was talking about. I don’t want to see it. If you are going to watch this episode on YouTube, please don’t comment stupid things that are not productive for me to see. It’s not like I’m sandwiched between [Jeffrey] Epstein and Harvey [Weinstein] waiting for [Jeffrey] Dahmer to come join in. Everyone calm the f—k down.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast has been filming season 11 for the past two months in the aftermath of Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair behind Ariana Madix’s back.. Lala, Scheana, Ariana, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy have all reunited with Sandoval in front of the cameras. Raquel, 28, however, hinted that she won’t be returning after 90 days of mental health treatment.

Lala’s reference to Scheana’s social media drama comes after she made headlines when a fan posted a photo with the cast in July, which included Sandoval. Ariana, 38, who called it quits with Sandoval in March due to his affair, came to Scheana’s defense.

“@Scheana is an amazing friend who took a photo with a fan for their birthday. There’s been so many mean comments towards her for it and she was just doing something nice,” Ariana wrote in an Instagram Stories post at the time. “We always try to stop for photos and when the whole cast is present, it’s common for the whole cast to be in the photo regardless of what is going on between any of us at the time.”

Scheana has since returned the favor by calling out viewers who sent Lala hate for her interaction with Sandoval.

“All these people saying they aren’t gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out … like come on!” Scheana replied via Instagram on Friday, August 11, on a fan account. “How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened!”

She continued: “NO one knows what’s actually happening in this group right now other than US! Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions.”