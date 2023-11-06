The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is in a “great” place despite dealing with her divorce from “crazy person” Lenny Hochstein.

“I have such great friends around me. I have a great family around me and I have my amazing boyfriend, Jody [Glidden] around me, so that is so helpful,” Lisa, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “Otherwise, I probably would’ve crawled in a hole and just stayed there.”

Lisa went on to say that she’s still “dealing with” a “bully,” referring to her estranged husband, Lenny, 57.

Lisa and Lenny, who got married in October 2009, have experienced various ups and downs in the public eye. During season 5 of RHOM, Lenny revealed his plans to leave Lisa in a hot mic moment caught by Bravo.

Related: Lisa Hochstein Denies Lenny's Claims About Her Dating 2 Guys Real Housewives of Miami viewers know it’s been a rocky road for Lisa and Lenny Hochstein, but there were signs their marriage was over before they officially called it quits. Bravo viewers were introduced to Lisa and her plastic surgeon husband when she joined the cast of RHOM during season 2. For two seasons, fans […]

“Every day there’s a new motion or something with a lawyer, he just won’t stop,” Lisa told Us on Saturday. “So, it’s just causing a lot of stress for me.”

She confirmed that she and Lenny are still “not divorced” officially.

“We have a lot of things that we haven’t figured out, and it’s daunting,” Lisa added. “It’s just every day. It’s taking up so much of my time when I could be doing other things and working towards a healthier, better life, and instead I’m still dealing with this, unfortunately.”

Lenny filed for divorce in May 2022, revealing that he and Lisa had “contemplated divorce for the last several years,” in a statement to Us at the time. He went public with new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa that same month.

“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month,” Lenny’s statement continued. “It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened.”

Since then, Lisa has since moved on with Jody and Lenny proposed to Katharina in July.

Related: Everything to Know About Lisa Hochstein’s Messy Divorce From Lenny Hochstein Calling it quits. Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and husband Lenny Hochstein announced their split in May 2022 — but going public was only the beginning of their messy divorce proceedings. Lenny confirmed the breakup shortly after the plastic surgeon was spotted partying with model Katharina Mazepa in Miami. “Lisa and I are […]

The former couple shares two kids, son Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 4. Lisa explained to Us that it’s “hard” to shield their children from everything that’s going on with their divorce.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“My little girl, she’s only 4, so she really doesn’t know any better. She’s been dealing with this since she was 2,” Lisa said. “Logan is now 8, dealing with this since he was 6. So, he has a better understanding of it — it’s a little harder for him. On that part, we’re both doing our best to make him be his best.”

Amid her ongoing divorce proceedings, Lisa developed a platform called Splitwell with Jody to “help women, people, everybody just not have to deal with the stresses that I’ve had to deal with for the past year and a half.”