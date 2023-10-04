It’s going to be a bumpy ride for Lisa Hochstein and the cast of the Real Housewives of Miami this season.

“Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with me,” Alexia Echevarria begins in a voiceover as the women gather in a church at the beginning of the season 6 trailer, released by Bravo on Wednesday, October 4.

As the women hug in the place of worship, the camera cuts to Lisa, 41, and Marysol Patton arguing while out to eat with the rest of the cast.

“I know what you’re doing and it’s not going to work Lisa,” Marysol, 56, quips before Lisa cuts her off. “Stop, I’m going to talk,” she retorts, earning shocked faces from the others.

While the cast is in for a lot of drama, the Housewives are going to have some fun along the way. The clip cuts to a montage of the group partying at several events including a gay pride event, fashion show and pool party.

Alongside the fun, Lisa is on the search for a new place to live following her tumultuous divorce from Lenny Hochstein. The pair split in May 2022 and feuded over financial support. In November 2022, Lisa claimed that her ex, 57, was not adding money to his credit card so she could buy necessities for their children: son Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 3.

“This unit is how much?” Lisa asks the realtor who responds with $6.9 million. “To everyone else in the world that is a lot of money.”

As Lisa deals with her drama, her costars are also facing their own personal struggles. “I don’t know what I did to deserve this,” Lisa cries to friend Adriana de Moura after police were called to her house.

Alexia, 56, and her husband, Todd Nepola, appear to struggle with financial issues and their family has to make an unexpected move. Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Marcus Jordan — son of Michael Jordan — have to deal with the possibility of their families not approving of their whirlwind romance.

Things get serious for both Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira as their lives are affected by cancer. Julia’s wife, tennis star Martina Navratilova, battled breast cancer and throat cancer — which she ultimately beat — during production. Guerdy, 45, subsequently learns she was diagnosed with breast cancer herself.

After relaunching on Peacock in 2021, season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 1, at 9 p.m. ET.