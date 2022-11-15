Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan’s Relationship Timeline

Quite the team! It’s clear Larsa Pippen has a new flame, Marcus Jordan, in her life — but the two are keeping their new relationship low-key.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and the entrepreneur first sparked dating speculation when they were seen grabbing lunch in September 2022. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that month that the pair are “dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks.” The source also mentioned that the twosome was trying to keep their relationship discreet “because of the rift between Scottie [Pippen] and Michael [Jordan].”

Two months later, the duo were spotted again having a cozy beach day in November 2022.

Larsa was previously married to Scottie, who famously played for the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael, Marcus’s dad. The two retired basketball players had a tight bond during their careers in the 1980s and 1990s, but a rivalry brewed between them. In November 2021, Scottie alleged in his Unguarded memoir that he was “upset” with Michael for glossing over their NBA history in his documentary, The Last Dance.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

The TV personality and the Arkansas native were married from 1997 until they announced their split in 2015 but briefly reconciled in 2017. The former couple then split for good in 2018 when Larsa filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Us confirmed that their divorce had been finalized in late 2021, nearly three years after they split for good. They share four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia.

In January 2021, the Larsa Marie founder exclusively told Us that she was “trying to avoid” dating athletes. “It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor — if you’re a nurse and you’ve worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to like have friends that are doctor,” she said at the time. “So, I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world.”

“It’s not like I go look for it. It’s just there, you know?” she continued. “I’m trying to avoid athletes [in the future]. If that’s the question, I’m definitely trying to avoid athletes.”

Scroll through to see Larsa and Marcus’ relationship timeline: