Focusing on their family. Larsa Pippen‘s boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, has received a very warm welcome from her kids — but what about her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen?

“Once we broke up, I feel like I never asked [Scottie] about his personal life. He’s never asked me about my personal life,” the Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 13, during a joint interview with Jordan, 32, ​while promoting the couple’s podcast “Separation Anxiety” on iHeartRadio. “I think the only conversations we’ve ever had after we broke up [were] really about our kids.”

Larsa, who shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, with the former athlete, 57, gushed about how Jordanhas been accepted into her family.

“[My kids], they love Marcus. Like, they love him and I feel like we talk about the same things. So when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family,” she told Us.

Jordan then offered a glimpse into his dynamic with Larsa’s kids, adding, “I feel like her children are a little older in age. I feel like if you’re dating someone with younger kids, then maybe you need to instill your perspective on them in a different way. But I feel like Larsa’s relationship with her children — she’s best friends with them. They talk every day. And so, it’s one of the things that I admire about her.”

According to Jordan, he has enjoyed finding his place amongst his girlfriend’s loved ones.

“For me, it’s more [like] I’m a fly on the wall. They have their conversations and wherever I can chime in that makes sense — I try to do so,” he added. “But I think because we’re closer in age, I think that that we have a lot in common. I’m just happy that they’ve received me so well.”

After the Bravo star’s divorce from Scottie was finalized in 2021, Larsa publicly moved on with Jordan. Larsa has since addressed her ex-husband’s feud with Marcus’ father, NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The retired basketball players were close during their time making history while playing for the Chicago Bulls. In November 2021, however, Scottie said he was “upset” with Michael, 60, for how his documentary, The Last Dance, portrayed the team.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote in his memoir, Unguarded, about the 2021 docuseries. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Larsa, meanwhile, pointed out to Us on Tuesday that there are no issues between her and Marcus’ family. “I think both of our families really want us to be happy and I feel like we make each other better. We’re happy together,” she shared. “So, you know, that’s all our parents want.”

As the couple’s connection continues to get stronger, Larsa and Marcus decided to collaborate on a professional venture and their podcast allows the pair to address common “misconceptions” the public may have about their relationship.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions and public interests with regards to our relationship. For us, ‘Separation Anxiety’ just gives us a platform to clear the air. We can put things into our own voice and set the record straight. So that’s what we set out to do,” he told Us.

Larsa went on to offer insight into the inspiration behind the podcast name, saying, “I always think I’m having separation anxiety when we’re not together. He always says it to me, and I always say it’s him. I’m like, ‘I feel like relationships should be like that. Where you really want to be with the other person and always around them.’ That’s kind of why we decided to [try this].”

“Separation Anxiety” is now available to stream on iHeartRadio.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi