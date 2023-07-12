Guerdy Abraira is preparing for her first round of chemotherapy with a beautiful new buzz cut.

The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star unveiled a freshly shaved head via Instagram on Wednesday, July 12, after announcing her breast cancer diagnosis in March.

“CHEMO STARTS NOW,” Abraira began in the caption of the social media post. “Decided to be proactive and shave it off yesterday before I start treatment and before it falls off. Even though this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life, including this humbling experience, which is making me even stronger … Still planning on rocking wigs here and there but if you see me out like this … don’t freak out! It’s still me … with way less hair.”

Abraira showed off the look in a carousel of photos that featured her posing in full glam. She teamed her makeover with dramatic lashes, a smoky eye and a bold red lip. She also rocked a sexy white cutout dress, hoops and a variety of rings. Elsewhere in the slideshow, Abraira included a video of her husband, Russell Abraira, using clippers on her crown.

“This is the new me guys! Hope you like it!” Guerdy said in the clip.

Geurdy quickly received an outpouring of support in the comments section. One fan wrote, “God!! You’re a vision! You got this girl! You’re a fierce woman!” A second added, “Lots of healing wishes!!! And you always look stunning.” A third user commented, “So beautiful and so strong. We’re all lifting you up Guerdy 💖.”

When announcing her diagnosis earlier this year, Guerdy shared that she “found out some news about my health.”

“I have breast cancer,” she continued. “It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed … For now, I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan … What I ask of you is empowerment not pity.”

Since opening up about her condition, Guerdy has thanked fans for “their prayers” and has kept her followers updated on her journey. In June, she posted a video via Instagram sharing, “Today was surgery and we came out on top, so we’ll see what happens!”