Michael Jordan recently weighed in on son Marcus Jordan‘s romance with Larsa Pippen — and he’s not a huge fan.

The basketball icon, 60, just laughed on Sunday, July 2, when asked by Backgrid what he thinks about Marcus, 32, dating the Real Housewives of Miami star, 48. When the photographer asked whether he approves of the relationship, Michael replied, “No.”

Marcus previously told Us Weekly that his family was coming around to the idea of him appearing with Larsa on RHOM. “They’re warming up to it,” he said last month. “We’re super private as a family, but they know I’m an adult. They trust that I can navigate that universe. But it’s definitely been a learning curve for sure.”

Larsa, meanwhile, said earlier this year that she and her boyfriend have been spending time with Michael and his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy, who is Marcus’ mother. “I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them,” she explained during an interview with Tamron Hall in February. “I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine.”

Larsa was formerly married to Scottie Pippen, Michael’s longtime teammate on the Chicago Bulls. The two men led the team to six NBA championships in the 1990s, but more recently, Scottie, 57, said he thinks Michael was a “horrible” player. In his 2021 memoir, Unguarded, Scottie also revealed that he was unhappy with the way the team was portrayed in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Scottie and Larsa called it quits in 2018 after more than 20 years of marriage. Last month, she exclusively told Us that she and her ex don’t talk about her relationship with Marcus, instead focusing only on their kids. The former couple share sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 14.

“[My kids], they love Marcus. Like, they love him and I feel like we talk about the same things,” Larsa told Us in June. “So, when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family.”

Marcus, meanwhile, said he acts more like “a fly on the wall” with Larsa’s kids. “They have their conversations and wherever I can chime in that makes sense — I try to do so,” he explained to Us. “But I think because we’re closer in age, I think that that we have a lot in common. I’m just happy that they’ve received me so well.”