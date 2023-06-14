A new face in the 305! Larsa Pippen‘s boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, revealed that his famous family is coming around to the idea of him appearing on The Real Housewives of Miami.

“They’re warming up to it,” the Trophy Room founder, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 13, while promoting the couple’s new “Separation Anxiety” podcast. “I let them know that I definitely filmed a little bit with Larsa this season.”

The former basketball player is the son of Michael Jordan and ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. The NBA icon, 60, played with Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, on the Chicago Bulls off and on from 1987 to 1998.

“We’re super private as a family, but they know I’m an adult,” Marcus added. “They trust that I can navigate that universe. But it’s definitely been a learning curve for sure.”

The former college basketball player went on to say that the “most shocking” thing about filming a Real Housewives show is how quickly drama can erupt. “Fireworks can happen at any moment,” he marveled. “You never know when things are gonna turn up, and it can be one look or a word in a sentence that can send things up.”

Larsa, 48, noted that she warned her beau to never forget when he has a mic on him. “We don’t want any hot mic scenarios,” Marcus quipped.

The couple, who first sparked dating speculation in September 2022, have so far had a great time working together on RHOM season 6, which does not yet have a premiere date. “It’s been so much fun,” Larsa told Us. “I feel like I get to work with my best friend even doing this podcast. It’s kind of like, ‘How did I get so lucky?’ Like, I’m doing all the things that I would’ve normally done alone. And now I have a boyfriend [and] a best friend all built in one, and it makes it so much more fun.”

Before RHOM returns, the duo will be discussing their romance on “Separation Anxiety,” which debuted its first episode on Tuesday. “There’s a lot of misconceptions and public interest with regard to our relationship,” Marcus explained. “The podcast just gives us a platform to clear the air, put things into our own voice and just set the record straight, I guess.”

While Larsa has known Michael for years through her marriage to Scottie, 57, she didn’t meet Marcus until 2019 when they were introduced at a party through mutual friends. The twosome noted that the circumstances of their first meeting is one of the biggest misconceptions they hope to clear up on “Separation Anxiety.”

“I feel like people think that we’ve known each other for a long time,” the Larsa Marie designer told Us. “We just met four years ago.”

Marcus, for his part, joked that people think his girlfriend was “like, babysitting me or at my birthday when I was young,” but that’s not the case. “In reality, we just met four years ago and started off as friends and we kept in contact,” he explained. “We’ve got a lot of mutual friends also, and so it kind of gradually happened over time.”

The University of Central Florida alum added that Larsa was a major factor in his decision to do the podcast. “If it wasn’t for Larsa being so in the public eye and her show and et cetera, et cetera, then you would never hear from me,” Marcus told Us. “But I think the fact that there’s a lot of misconceptions and people creating false narratives, that allowed me to be a little more comfortable with saying, ‘OK, let’s do this and put the conversation in our tone.'”

New episodes of “Separation Anxiety” will premiere weekly via iHeartRadio.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi