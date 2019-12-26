Ladies of London’s Caroline Stanbury and Husband Cem Habib Split





Their new normal. Caroline Stanbury and husband Cem Habib called it quits after 15 years of marriage.

“After 17 years, filled with joy, adventures, ups and downs, Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful 3 children we love very much,” the Ladies of London alum, 43, captioned a photo of the pair on Thursday, December 26, via Instagram. “We wish each other all the happiness and look forward to maintaining our strong family unit ❤️.”

Stanbury and Habib, 44, wed in 2004. They share sons Zac and Aaron and daughter Yasmine.

The day before announcing their split news, the former couple celebrated Christmas together.

“Family always,” the Bravo personality wrote alongside a picture of the family of five standing in front of the Christmas tree on Wednesday, December 25.

Prior to the group shot, Stanbury hadn’t posted a picture with Habib since July.

“Date night with my Turkish delight,” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair in Istanbul, Turkey, at the time.

The reality star also shared a family pic from the trip: “The best travel squad 🌍 Always love exploring Turkey with my children, watching them discover a huge part of their heritage and creating new memories with us is so special!”

Fans of Ladies of London may remember Habib making appearances on the reality series, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. Stanbury previously gushed about the ﬁnancier during an interview with Bravo in 2016.

“No matter what he remains calm,” she said at the time. ”[It’s] the exact opposite of me, [as] I overreact and send him in to clean up my mess!”

Additionally, she explained their family’s favorite tradition.

“Every Friday we do a movie dinner night with all our children and have a sleepover in our room,” Stanbury said. “They all have their own mattresses and they sleep on the floor next to us! They look forward to it every week and so do we.”