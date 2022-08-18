Not the friend she thought she was. Real Housewives of Dubai star Sara Al Madani had a wake-up call about her friendship with costars Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan after watching back the Bravo series.

“I’ve done so much for Ayan. I was always by her side, and I got her back, so I felt like we were building a friendship,” Sara exclusively revealed on the Thursday, August 18, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Lesa, our energies don’t match, which is OK. You don’t have to be best friends with everyone you meet. It’s not normal. Some people are not just on the same energy as you. I didn’t have any expectations from Lesa. I did from Ayan and then when I watched the show, I was like, ‘Hold on, that’s insane. I’m not preachy.’”

In a recent episode, the Bravo star told the model that it was “never too late” to be like her, but the full story was not shown, which is why she was “shocked” that Chanel publicly said that Sara was “so full of herself.”

“For her to take that story and to like victimize herself, I mean, we’ve all been through traumas in life, but that’s not an excuse for us to treat people in any bad way or behave in any certain way, because maturity is figuring out what your issues are and solving them and helping yourself,” Sara explained to Us. “It’s not treating people badly and saying, ‘Hey, I’ve been traumatized.’”

During the Wednesday, August 17 episode of RHODubai, Chanel and Sara visited a hypnotherapist. Chanel opened up about her painful past including undergoing forced generation mutilation at the age of 5 in Africa.

“The crying, the sadness, the beatings. That’s what I remember. A lot of pain,” Ayan said while fighting back tears. “We were tied in the legs. Couldn’t pee. Couldn’t move. When we needed to pee, they would carry us and put us on the grass. I just didn’t understand what the hell was going on whatsoever and my mom didn’t know that that was happening to us.”

After opening in therapy, the actress told Sara that she was ready to move on from those who wronged her in the past.

While this was a bonding moment for the two castmates, Sara does say that the two now “coexist” and will hash things out at the upcoming reunion.

“I was not nervous because I had nothing to hide,” Sara said of filming her first reunion. “I’ve never said anything about anyone behind their back. There’s no receipts or anything whatsoever. What I was worried about was the capability of some of these girls to lie and make up stuff and defend it and they’re very hostile and aggressive.

She added, “It was like a crazy experience, but I loved it. It was a good opportunity to address things, to be honest about things and to see how people react and own their mistakes. I love how some of the women, and they’re my friends, they own their mistakes, but then you have two of them that will never own their mistakes.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.