Gone too soon. Kate Moss, Andy Cohen and more stars are mourning the loss of Annabelle Neilson one day after Us Weekly confirmed the Ladies of London star had died. She was 49.

Moss posted a throwback photo hugging Neilson on Tuesday, July 17. The 44-year-old simply captioned the sweet Instagram pic with a broken heart emoji. The two models were close friends.

Cohen addressed Neilson’s death at the beginning of Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I want to get started with some sad news. We found out that Annabelle from Ladies of London passed away. We just found out today,” the host said. ”Don’t have a lot of details; we just want to send our love to her family. She was unique and spirited and really wonderful to watch and to know. We’re just torn up about it here.”

Neilson starred on Bravo’s Ladies of London for the first two seasons before leaving the series at the end of season 2 in 2015. The network released a statement to Us Weekly after the news broke.

“We at Bravo are saddened to hear about the passing of Annabelle Neilson who was a dearly loved and respected cast member on two seasons of Ladies of London,” Bravo’s statement read. “We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Caroline Fleming was the first cast member to pay tribute to Neilson.

“My sweet Tinky, no words can express how devastated I feel at loosing you. Sweet delicate soul, you will be sorely missed,” Fleming captioned an Instagram photo with Neilson on Tuesday. “It’s impossible to comprehend that you are no longer here – we spoke on Wednesday and we planned lunch together next week and instead it’s the day of your funeral. I loved you from the moment I met you, such a special friendship you and I shared which I am so grateful for. My father also adored you, and I know he will be there with you in heaven. RIP my darling friend. All our memories are treasured in the depth of my heart 💔.”

The Westminster Coroner’s Court confirmed to Radar Online on Tuesday that Neilson died suddenly from a stroke. London’s Metropolitan Police Service told Us Weekly on Monday that police were not treating Neilson’s death as suspicious.

The Me Me Me’s author is survived by her parents, Max and Elizabeth, and her sister, Millie.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!