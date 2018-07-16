Annabelle Neilson Dead: ’Ladies of London’ Star Dies at 49

Ladies of London star Annabelle Neilson has died at 49 years old, Us Weekly can confirm.

The London Metropolitan Police told Us that officers were called to Neilson’s address on Thursday, July 12, after a woman had been “found deceased at the location.” Neilson’s death is not being treated as suspicious, per the police.

Neilson appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the Bravo hit before announcing her departure from the series in 2015.

“Good buy to Ladies of London these are the ladies I love and are my real friends!!” Neilson wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself and Kate Moss in November 2015. “im blessed and greatfull to say fair well!! I wouldn’t say it’s been a ride, possibly a disappointment but we all make mistakes … See you on the other side ❤❤❤❤❤out.”

Neilson starred alongside full-time cast members Caroline Stanbury, Marissa Hermer, Juliet Angus, Caprice Bourret and Noelle Reno for the first season of Ladies of London, which aired in 2014. Julie Montagu and Caroline Fleming joined the cast for season 2. In May 2017, Montagu confirmed the show would not be returning for a fourth season.

In addition to her time on reality TV, Neilson worked as model and was friendly with fellow models Moss and Naomi Campbell and the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen. She reflected on her relationship with the designer, who died by suicide in 2010, during an interview with the Daily Mail in 2015.

“He was my brother, my boyfriend, my soulmate. Most of the time people called me Mrs McQueen. Quite often we were sharing a bed,” Neilson said at the time. “‘Lee had been through similar pain. He understood me; we understood each other … The truth is I was happier with Lee than with anyone else. He asked me to marry him towards the end and I said no. I wish now that I had said yes.”

Neilson released a series of children’s books before her death. She told MyBaba in 2015 that her inspiration behind the series was partly based on her experience with dyslexia.

“Angry Me is a character based on me in part as a child with severe dyslexia — but I think Angry Me evokes the frustrations and feelings for children when they can’t release such a powerful emotion as anger and it can be so many different things that a child can struggle with,” Neilson told the outlet at the time. “Other characters have been based around friends, some family, some godchildren. You do look for inspiration amongst the people close to you.”

