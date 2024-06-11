Ladies of London star Marissa Hermer filed for divorce from husband Matt Hermer, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Together, through tremendous soul searching, we have evolved our relationship to a place that gives us space to raise our family, support each other, and grow our businesses,” Marissa, 42, and Matt, 53, exclusively told Us in a Monday, June 10, statement. “While our marriage was a success, it is now complete, and we’ve made the decision to separate. The love we share for our family and mutual respect for each other will continue to grow into our next chapter as we are committed to being parents, best friends and business partners.”

Marissa filed in San Bernardino County’s Superior Court on Wednesday, June 5. The case was categorized as legal separation with minor children with the matter type stated as divorce, separation.

“They have been having issues for the last year but separated early this year. It was a long time coming,” a source tells Us. “They grew apart in their marriage but are still best friends and are amazing at coparenting together.”

The Bravo star married Matt in 2010. The couple shares three children: Max, 12, Jake, 10, and Sadie, 8. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Matt has been missing from Marissa’s Instagram over the past year. He last appeared in a Father’s Day post from June 2023, where Marissa referred to him as “the most wonderful caring father to our squad” in the caption for a full family photo.

Related: ‘Ladies of London’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Before Meghan Markle made the (brief) move to the U.K., we had the Ladies of London. Bravo documented the lives of British socialites and American women who moved across the pond for three seasons. Season 1, which starred Caroline Stanbury, Marissa Hermer, Juliet Angus, Annabelle Neilson, Caprice Bourret, Noelle Reno and Julie Montagu in a […]

Marissa was one of the main cast members on Ladies of London, which aired on Bravo for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. After the show came to an end, Marissa and Matt moved to Los Angeles and opened multiple restaurants, including The Draycott in Pacific Palisades and Olivetta and Issima, both in West Hollywood.

The pair still plan to continue collaborating as “business partners” with new restaurants in the works. (Lalou will open this summer on Melrose Avenue while Bar Issi is set to open later this year in partnership with The Thompson Hotel in Palm Springs.)

“We are a family business — owned and operated by myself and my husband — and the restaurants are also family,” Marissa gushed to Resy in a November 2022 interview. “We call them the three sisters: The Draycott is my best friend, Olivetta is my best friend’s older sister, the aspirational one and Issima is my best friend’s younger sister who is a little more wild and naughty.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024 Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

While Marissa became a public figure thanks to her stint on Ladies of London, Matt liked to keep things more on the low-key side. After becoming parents, the reality TV alum spoke candidly about her and Matt’s parenting styles.

“Both my husband and I changed considerably as parents between our first and third child. Our eldest was coddled — wrapped in cashmere and his pacifier cleaned and disinfected round the clock,” she shared in a 2020 interview. “Fast-forward to Sadie who, at 8 months old, licked the credit card machine at the grocery store checkout. My only thought was, ‘At least her immune system is going to be fortified now!’”