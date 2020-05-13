An epic comeback? Julie Montagu said she would love to see Ladies of London score a fourth season — and she also hinted at whether she would want to return to her roots.

“I hope they do, because I think some of the other girls would really want to do it and I would love to watch it,” Montagu, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month, while promoting her new An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates series. “And you never know, I could guest appear at one of the dinners or something like that. I just wouldn’t be a full-time cast member.”

The entrepreneur added, “But you never know, I could rock up with Sophie somewhere and have tea with her or go to a dinner for sure.”

Ladies of London aired for three seasons on Bravo from 2014 to 2017. It was announced in May 2017 that the series would not be returning for a fourth season.

Nearly three years since the show was canceled, Montagu has stayed in contact with a select few costars. “The most I keep in touch with is Sophie Stanbury, for sure,” she revealed to Us. “She was a friend on season 2 and then she was fully on season 3. So she is definitely the one that I keep in touch with the most. We still have lunches, which is lovely and amazing.”

Montagu said that Caroline Stanbury is someone she will “still text occasionally,” noting that the pair “will always have a relationship” regardless. “It could just be a hi and a bye occasionally, but we wish each other happy birthday,” she explained.

“Her birthday was the other week,” the yoga instructor continued. “We check in on each other. So definitely with her and then Marissa [Hermer]. Even though she’s in LA, I still keep in touch with Marissa as well.”

Though Montagu has “never” rewatched old episodes of Ladies of London since its wrap, she recognizes the opportunities with which the show provided her. She stated that the former Bravo series “was a great platform” for her to explore other ventures.

“I am happy that I’ve left those days behind me,” she admitted. “I’ve moved on to something for me, and I think for anybody who’s very interested in sort of history and travel, I’ve moved on to something more sophisticated.”

One of those new ventures? A TV project titled, An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates. The series will show her giving viewers an inside look at stunning homes across the U.K.

“If you want to be transported to literally some of Britain’s finest estates, especially now that their doors are closed, to get a real inside peak and do some fun things with me,” she began, detailing what’s to come in the new eight-part series. “Basically, I take you on the journey. … The first episode is [at the] Inveraray Castle in the Scottish Highlands, and it’s like everything you will ever want from a British episode.”

Catch Montagu on An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates’ premiere on the Smithsonian Channel on Sunday, May 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi