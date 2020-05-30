Speaking from experience. When it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s move from the U.K. to Los Angeles, Ladies of London alum Marissa Hermer is quite familiar with the changes that come along the way.

“Most of the adjustments are only positive. Blue skies, sunshine, space. All of those wonderful things, wonderful places,” Hermer, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 26, promoting the good deeds her restaurants are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. “London is the most magical city in the world, but the L.A. lifestyle I think is worth moving for. It’s what [my family] moved for.”

The public relations expert noted that “the feeling of being far from home is hard,” but believes that there are “different ways that you can manage” the changes.

“Equally, you can build a family with your friends wherever you go. For anyone who moves internationally away from their family,” she explained, “I think it’s just setting up your little community wherever you go, which is something that [my family and I have] done here. My family’s down in Orange County, so that’s helpful.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, moved to L.A. in March with their 12-month-old son, Archie, after stepping down from their royal family roles. Earlier this month, a source confirmed to Us that the trio have been staying at Tyler Perry’s mansion.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” another insider revealed to Us. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

The former Suits actress is “really starting to feel like herself again” upon moving back to her hometown, the source added.

Like Meghan, Hermer returned to her native California after living in London for years. While she noted that there are “pros and cons” to staying in either city, the biggest difference she’s noticed “as a parent” is that the U.S. state is better for raising a family.

“Cars are bigger, streets are bigger, refrigerators are bigger, pantries are bigger, garages are bigger,” the former Bravo personality explained to Us on Tuesday. “I can probably feed my family … from the food in my house for weeks, whereas in London … refrigerators are smaller there.”

Hermer also spoke to Us about how her L.A. restaurants, Olivetta and Draycott, are helping to feed medical workers and those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re able to really connect and nourish those on the front lines and the first responders,” she said. “That would never have happened had we just been sort of welcoming the masses and wining and dining them this whole time. It’s put us in a different position and made us think, but equally again, here we are still.”

To learn more about what Hermer’s restaurants are doing to aid essential workers and others in need amid the COVID-19 crisis, head to the initiative’s GoFundMe page.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi