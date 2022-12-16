One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation.

“We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with costar Justina Valentine.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued: “He did it for my children, which I thought was so amazing. … [But] it’s a little complicated ‘cause he has to fly. He can’t fly directly from [the] Bahamas to where we’re going. So, we’re trying to figure it out, but I’m like, ‘Babe, if it doesn’t work out, the gesture was so kind.’”

The Bravolebrity and Ruelas, 47, tied the knot in August 2022 after two years of dating. After the ceremony, Joe — who shares daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 with Teresa — told Us that he was “very happy” for his ex-wife.

“She deserves all the happiness in the world,” the Italy native said at the time. “I think Lou is a good guy. Anything negative being said out there are just rumors that I don’t engage in. Until I personally discover otherwise, he’s OK in my book.”

Teresa’s nuptials will be shown on season 13 of RHONJ — which is expected to premiere in early 2023 — and so will her feud with brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

“It was a hard season for me as everybody’s gonna see,” the “Namaste B$tches” podcaster told Us. “I think Margaret [Josephs] made a comment like, ‘This is a great season for Teresa ‘cause she gets married.’ But you’ll see it’s really not because … I never enjoyed filming because of my family being on the show. And I just don’t like that whole family drama thing.”

Melissa and Joe, both 43, made a last-minute decision not to attend the reality TV personality’s wedding amid rumors that Teresa played a part in encouraging cheating allegations against Melissa to come to light on the RHONJ season 13 finale. During an August episode of Teresa’s podcast, she addressed the situation.

“Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it,” she told cohost Melissa Pfeister at the time. “The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. … I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

The New Jersey native added that she hopes watching the events play out on TV will be “eye-opening” for viewers. “But season 13 is definitely a heart-wrenching season for me,” she shared.

Despite tension amid her family, Teresa is getting into the holiday spirit and preparing for the release of the VH1 movie, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, in which she plays a fairy godmother figure.

“It was so much fun,” the Standing Strong author said. “I can’t wait for the film to come out cause I can’t wait to watch the rest of it.”

Meanwhile, Valentine, 35 — the film’s star — gushed about Teresa’s performance alongside Mob Wives personality Renee Graziano.

“To have them both together in the same scene was just amazing,” the rapper said. “We had confessionals [in the film]. They shine so bright in confessionals. They just, they killed it.”

Fuhgeddabout Christmas premieres on VH1 Wednesday, December 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.