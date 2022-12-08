The countdown is on for The Real Housewives of New Jersey to return — and according to Melissa Gorga, viewers may be having deja vu.

“Unfortunately, you’re gonna feel like it’s the beginning all over again,” Melissa, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Points Guy Awards at Terminal 5 in New York City on Wednesday, December 7, when asked what makes season 13 different. “That’s what’s unfortunate about it.”

The Envy founder and Joe Gorga have been at odds with Teresa Giudice for months after an explosive finale party led the couple to skip the Standing Strong author’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August.

The family currently isn’t on speaking terms, with Melissa telling Us that she’s hosting Christmas Eve instead of attending the holiday at the Giudice house. “There will be sprinkle cookies everywhere,” Melissa quipped.

When asked whether watching the series and seeing each other’s perspectives could help heal things, Melissa told Us: “I always hope it’s gonna help and I truly do from all angles, but sometimes it doesn’t because we end up on that couch in the reunion wanting to go crazy.”

Costar Margaret Josephs isn’t so convinced there’s hope. “To be seen, maybe,” she told Us as her husband, Joe Benigno, shook his head no repeatedly. “Truthfully, I don’t know.”

Jackie Goldschneider, meanwhile, feels “100 percent” confident that the show airing isn’t going to help matters. “No, I can say with 100 percent confidence, no matter how bad the fighting in the season is, it’s worse when you’re watching it back and all the social media fighting goes on,” she said. “Social media is a disaster.”

Despite the intense drama to come, Melissa told Us that she thinks season 13 is a “slow burn” and Margaret agreed.

“I never thought it was going to explode the way that it did,” the Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author said. “I think that we have some new ladies on the cast that bring some great moments. And I think that’s really what makes [season 13] different. I think our cast has been so amazing. The last few years we haven’t had any change. And I think adding the new ladies into the mix brings a new perspective.”

