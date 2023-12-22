Craig Conover doesn’t want to break up with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo, but he revealed on the newest Southern Charm episode that he wouldn’t “freak out” if they did.

“It’s not the end of the world if we don’t end up together,” Craig, 34, told Paige, 31, on the Thursday, December 21, episode of the Bravo series, noting he knows she’s “not ready” to live in Charleston full time.

Paige looked surprised by Craig’s proclamation, which prompted him to explain that he isn’t planning to part ways, but he said he is more emotionally prepared if that becomes a reality.

“Now, I believe that I’ve become a stable person with or without you. I know that you got me there, but I really feel stable in myself to the point where, like, I could let you go,” Craig told his partner. “I would be really sad, but I wouldn’t freak out, if that makes sense.”

Despite feeling confident in himself, Craig was quick to take Paige’s temperature about their relationship, asking, “But, like, do you hope it works out with me?”

Paige let out a laugh, replying, “Yes! I wouldn’t be here. I would be in New York.” Craig joked, “So you’re saying you like me?” to which she responded, “Yeah, I definitely like you.”

The twosome, who have been dating since summer 2021, shared a hug and Craig added, “I love you.” Paige smiled, replying, “I love you too, Craig!” and joked, “Look at me, I’m in all pastels, obviously I love you.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Craig confessed that he does “wish” that he and Paige were “on the same timeline” when it comes to their future. Craig has previously said he’s ready to be a dad and settle down, while Paige has been adamant that getting engaged would mean she’d have to leave her home in New York, which she’s not ready to do just yet.

“I’m so appreciative that I have someone that I get along with and that I love,” Craig said in a confessional interview while reflecting on his relationship. “All that matters is that I’m happy and she’s supportive of me. Technically, until we have children, it doesn’t matter where we live.”

Earlier this month, Paige revealed that while the couple aren’t engaged, they almost tied the knot in Las Vegas during BravoCon in November.

“I said, ‘Let’s go do it in a chapel,’” she recalled to Elite Daily in an interview published on Monday, December 18. “Craig chickened out, though.”

Craig confessed, “I’m not going to get married in Vegas. I want something more real than that.” Paige then teased, “What’s more real than me, you, and Elvis, honey?”

Paige exclusively told Us Weekly that she wasn’t in “a rush to do anything” with Craig in October 2022. She revealed that the pair achieved a “really big milestone” at the time when she gave Craig “closet space” at her NYC apartment.

Paige explained that giving Craig “some room and a closet” was her “version of being engaged.” She recalled, “He was very, very happy. I mean, I thought he was gonna cry at [one] moment. He was like, ‘I can’t believe you did this for me.’ And I was like, ‘Stop. Don’t make it a thing!’”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.