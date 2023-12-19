Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover aren’t engaged, but they almost got hitched while in Las Vegas — with Elvis as their witness.

“I said, ‘Let’s go do it in a chapel,’” DeSorbo, 31, recalled to Elite Daily in an interview published on Monday, December 18. “Craig chickened out, though.”

The couple, who have been together since summer 2021, entertained the idea of getting married in Sin City while in town for BravoCon in November. Conover, 34, however, wasn’t too keen on eloping.

“I’m not going to get married in Vegas,” he confessed. “I want something more real than that.” DeSorbo teased, “What’s more real than me, you, and Elvis, honey?”

Although the pair didn’t tie the knot in Vegas, there was no shortage of love in Sin City. “I’ve definitely heard a lot of crossover hookups,” DeSorbo said, playing coy about which reality stars were involved.

Conover joked that all the other crossover connections have him and DeSorbo to thank. Conover and DeSorbo, who star on Southern Charm and Summer House, respectively, began hanging out in spring 2021 after costarring on Winter House season 1.

It wasn’t until that September that the pair confirmed their relationship while attending Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding. Conover has since popped up on Summer House while DeSorbo has guest starred on Southern Charm.

“Everyone was like, ‘Thanks for forcing our hand on this. This is a new chapter of Bravo,’” Conover claimed. “Now that we started to date, it’s the Marvel Universe.”

Conover previously compared the Southern Charm, Summer House and Vanderpump Rules’ casts reuniting at BravoCon to competing college teams.

“It feels like sports. We definitely walk in there with our heads held high,” Conover exclusively told Us Weekly in November during a joint interview with costar Madison LeCroy, admitting that they can get competitive. “But then you see, like, people you used to play with or whatever and you’re like, ‘What’s up?’ Everyone’s kind of looking around the room like, ‘Alright.’”

Conover and LeCroy, 33, noted that each cast has its own scandals to deal with — but they’re not all created equal. Conover ranked Scandoval (Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss) as the least scandalous. He put Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green’s secret hook up as the middle of the pack and Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s broken engagement as the most dramatic.

“I’m going to go Scandoval, Carl/Lindsay and then ours. Now by my reactions [to Austen and Taylor on the show], you think it would be ass backwards,” LeCroy quipped.

While Conover and DeSorbo’s romance hasn’t been as dramatic as some TV romances, it hasn’t always been easy for the duo. In addition to navigating a long-distance connection, the pair faced cheating rumors earlier this year as seen on season 9 of Southern Charm.

Green, 28, accused DeSorbo of being unfaithful during the season premiere, which aired in September. However, both DeSorbo and Conover have shut down the allegations on multiple occasions.

“Paige is like, ‘How on earth would I have pulled that off?’” Conover exclusively told Us of his girlfriend’s reaction to the accusation in September, pointing out that neither he nor DeSorbo can be “secretive” as reality stars.

Later that month, Conover revealed that he and DeSorbo “want to make it work,” sharing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that they’re focused on “sustainable growth.” He added that as of now, they are “in a really good place.”