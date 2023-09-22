Craig Conover is still navigating his future with Paige DeSorbo — but he already knows one Bravo couple he doesn’t want to emulate. .

“Honestly, there’s a lot of couples on Bravo and I’m not trying to throw shade. But there’s a lot of couples on Bravo that we are not trying to end up like,” Conover, 34, said during the Thursday, September 21, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when asked about him and DeSorbo taking things slow.

Andy Cohen replied, “You don’t want to be like Lindsay [Hubbard] and Carl [Radke]?”

Conover agreed with Cohen’s observation before defending his perspective on not rushing to get engaged. “We want it to work. Like, sustainable growth. Two years is still not that long,” Conover said.” But we are in a really good place.”

Related: What Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Said About Their Wedding Before Split Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were in the thick of wedding planning before Us Weekly confirmed their split. The couple’s ups and downs have been documented since they joined the cast of Summer House in 2017. Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 38, began dating two years into filming before calling it quits. After continuing to work […]

Us Weekly confirmed late last month that Radke, 38, and Hubbard, 37, called it quits while filming season 8 of Summer House. Days after their breakup made headlines, Radke confirmed the news in a message to his and Hubbard’s wedding guests. (The ceremony was set for November.)

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to attendees earlier this month. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Radke added: “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8: Returning Cast, Feud Updates, Everything to Know Filming is well underway for Summer House season 8. Throughout summer 2023, the Bravo stars have been spotted partying and filming in the Hamptons following the drama that ended last season. Lindsay Hubbard confirmed that production on the reality show had resumed in July 2023 when responding to a fan’s Instagram comment. At the time, […]

Hubbard subsequently made it clear that she wasn’t the one to end their engagement.

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me,” she wrote via Instagram on September 14. “I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first.”

After Bravo fans learned about the breakup, Cohen hinted that footage from the upcoming season will show how the relationship took a turn just months before their wedding.

Related: Hollywood’s Broken Engagements From Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris to Jesse James and Kat von D, see who else never made it down the aisle

“[Their split] wasn’t planned. … I don’t like to see couples breaking up,” the Bravo executive producer said during an episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show. “I get the sense that there was a lot happening between them as the season was progressing — from what I have been told from production. And you will see it all playing out on the show.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Conover echoed Cohen’s thoughts during an interview with Us — and came to Radke’s defense amid backlash. “I haven’t spoken with him, but I’m sure to Carl, it didn’t feel like the right time … At the core of it, if someone decides not to move forward with a wedding, it stinks, but I don’t think that makes someone the devil,” Conover exclusively told Us on Wednesday, September 20. “It’s just public knowledge and reality TV is weird ‘cause you have to wait a few months. You can’t judge someone by the end result without all the context. So no, Carl’s not the devil.”