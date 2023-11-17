Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are no longer getting married, but some of their guests — including his mom — are still having a blast in Mexico on what would have been their wedding weekend.

Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and Kyle Cooke arrived in Cancún on Thursday, November 16, and have since been documenting their tropical getaway. After taking a dip in their hotel room’s hot tub, Shay, 38, and Davies, 33, joined Cooke, 41, for dinner, according to their Instagram Stories.

Shay also uploaded several photos that showed her hanging out with Carl’s mother, Sharon Radke. Shay later gave Davies a lap dance as the group danced the night away.

Before jetting off to Mexico, Shay hinted at her plans to make the most of Carl and Hubbard’s planned wedding weekend.

Related: Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time Bravo stars from every franchise have been subject to the messiest of breakups. If there’s one thing fans have learned when it comes to love on the network, it’s to expect the unexpected … and watch out if a vow renewal comes along. Just one month after Erika Jayne revealed in November 2020 that she […]

“Speaking of weddings, there was obviously one in November in Cancún that I know you weren’t going to. I was. I am still going. [Brock and I] didn’t take a honeymoon,” Shay told Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, who weren’t set to attend the nuptials, on her “Scheananigans” podcast in October. “When I got the email saying, ‘If you still want to go, then go,’ I texted Kyle and Amanda [Batula] and they said they are still going. This will be our unofficial honeymoon then.”

DeSorbo, 30, pointed out that Shay was one of many Bravolebrities with the same idea.

“I think a lot of people are actually doing that. There was even [this idea] floating around like, ‘Should we all go and book rooms?’ It is right after BravoCon so I am probably going to sleep,” the Summer House star said before joking, “I think a lot of people are doing what you are doing. Are they going to pick up cameras and film everyone down there?”

Carl, 38, and Hubbard, 37 — who met after joining the Summer House cast in 2017 — were meant to tie the knot this month after getting engaged in August 2022. In August, however, Us Weekly confirmed that Carl pulled the plug on their engagement, which was filmed for season 8 of the hit Bravo series.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Filming is well underway for Summer House season 8. Throughout summer 2023, the Bravo stars have been spotted partying and filming in the Hamptons following the drama that ended last season. Lindsay Hubbard confirmed that production on the reality show had resumed in July 2023 when responding to a fan’s Instagram comment. At the time, […]

Days later, Carl reached out to their wedding guests to offer an update on their nuptials.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter to attendees. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Carl encouraged their loved ones to still make the most out of their booked plane tickets and hotel room in Mexico. “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding,” he continued. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Hubbard, meanwhile, has since claimed that she was “completely blindsided” by Carl’s decision to call it quits.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she exclusively revealed in a November issue of Us. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Luke Gulbranson, have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay, who has been on the show since season […]

In the aftermath of their split, the former couple appeared at BravoCon earlier this month, where they addressed the drama at a panel. Despite Carl’s claims that viewers would see what led to the breakup, Hubbard maintained that there weren’t any signs ahead of time.

“I don’t like this narrative that we fought all summer. We did not fight all summer — at all,” she told Us at the Las Vegas event on November 4. “That’s why it was an ultimate blindsiding, because we had a couple of arguments in the beginning. Normal couples [have] arguments.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

According to Hubbard, she had a “great summer” before the “last couple of weeks” changed everything.

“It was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ So, this whole idea that it was like we had a rough summer [is wrong]. This was the best summer,” she added. “It was the most fun summer in the last couple of years of Summer House. Even Kyle agrees! Everyone agrees with that. All the girls, everyone. I don’t like this narrative that this was a rough summer, because it was not.”