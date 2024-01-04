Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard is kicking off the new year as a homeowner following her split from Carl Radke.

“Turns out 2023 wasn’t ALL that bad for me … I bought a HOUSE ya’ll! 🏡,” Hubbard, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 3, alongside a photo of herself signing the paperwork. “But I won’t be the one living in it.. you guys will! 👯‍♀️.”

The reality star noted that the home would be available for rent soon, adding, “If you’re heading to Nashville this year with a group of friends, you can stay at my rental property starting in March. 🤠 Giddy Up because #HubbHouse Nash is coming soon!! PS: this was my pile of paperwork from my closing last week! ✍️ #Yeehaw.”

Hubbard received an outpouring of support in the comments section from fellow Bravo stars.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who went through a high profile split from boyfriend Tom Sandoval in 2023, wrote in response, “😍😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏.” Summer House‘s Luke Gulbranson also gushed over Hubbard’s accomplishment, adding, “Hey! Look at all this paper! F—k! It’s a house! Congrats Hubbs!”

The milestone comes after a year of major change for Hubbard. She was set to exchange vows with Radke, 38, in November 2023, but Radke ended their relationship three months before the ceremony. Their split was filmed for season 8 of Summer House.

After their breakup made headlines, Hubbard opened up about feeling “completely blindsided” by Radke’s decision.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she exclusively revealed in her November 2023 Us Weekly cover story. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Radke, for his part, has maintained that Summer House viewers will see what led to the breakup. He claimed he’d been reconsidering his future with Hubbard for some time before calling off their engagement, but Hubbard has a different perspective.

“I don’t like this narrative that we fought all summer. We did not fight all summer — at all,” she told Us at BravoCon in November 2023. “That’s why it was an ultimate blindsiding, because we had a couple of arguments in the beginning. Normal couples [have] arguments.”

She continued: “It was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ So, this whole idea that it was like we had a rough summer [is wrong]. This was the best summer. It was the most fun summer in the last couple of years of Summer House. Even Kyle [Cooke] agrees! Everyone agrees with that. All the girls, everyone. I don’t like this narrative that this was a rough summer, because it was not.”

At the Las Vegas reality convention, Radke surprised Bravo fans when he revealed he was focusing on his career and returning to work part-time alongside Cooke, 41, at Loverboy after leaving the company earlier that year. Radke and Cooke rang in 2024 together while promoting Loverboy’s new nonalcoholic line.