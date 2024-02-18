Summer House star Carl Radke is walking back a comment he previously made about his split from ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard.

“I made a comment at BravoCon about this breakup being harder than the passing of my brother, and that is not true,” Carl, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 8 of the Bravo series. “What I wanted to say was just [that] the public nature of all this, and the confusion around what’s been said and all the different back and forth, it is really, really hard when you go through a breakup in such a public way.”

Carl added that his brother Curtis Radke’s August 2020 death from an accidental overdose was “arguably the hardest day” of his life, and apologized to “anybody that I impacted or hurt” by comparing the loss to him and Lindsay, 37, calling off their engagement.

“The breakup has been really, really, really hard, but I would do anything in the world to take my brother back,” Carl said.

Us confirmed Carl and Lindsay’s engagement in August 2022. They split one year later, months shy of their November 2023 wedding date. The pair’s split will play out on season 8 of Summer House, which premieres on February 22.

In a teaser for the reality series’ upcoming installment, Carl tells Lindsay his concerns about their relationship.

“You’re really gifted at playing victim,” he tells her.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Carl’s stepdad, Lou, tells him, “I’ve been a minister all my career and I’ve married tons of people. I wouldn’t marry you and Lindsay.”

Carl told Us that he felt a sense of “relief” when the trailer dropped last month.

“I was, in a way, glad it was out. The bandaid was ripped off,” he said. “But it was also really surreal to rewatch some of those moments that I lived through.”

Carl also shut down his ex’s claim that he called producers to film the breakup. (Lindsay previously told Us in November 2023 that Carl “called the producers and set up the cameras” and “blindsided and humiliated [her] in such a public way.”)

“I know the reality I lived in and yeah, I didn’t call production to set her up,” Carl said. “I didn’t call production [during] season 5 when my brother passed away and I got a phone call. … We are a big part of this show. We’ve been filming it for eight seasons. I didn’t call production to purposely set something up like that. And it’s unfortunate that she feels that way.”

As for where Carl and Lindsay stand now, Carl told Us that the duo have texted since the breakup but are “not in communication” at the moment.

“It’s very emotional, obviously,” he continued. “I don’t take the sanctity of getting engaged lightly, or getting married. … I just pray and hope that she finds happiness and I can find happiness. I do believe we’re going to be happier in different directions.”

Summer House premieres on Bravo Thursday, February 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi