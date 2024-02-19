Carl Radke has not returned to the dating scene yet after his split from Lindsay Hubbard.

“I’m not dating yet. I don’t personally feel it’s fair to enter another relationship while I’m still dealing with some entanglements,” Radke, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly about his current relationship status.

The Summer House star cited the upcoming season as another reason he isn’t in a rush to meet someone new.

“Let’s be honest, starting February 22 [when season 8 starts to air], every Thursday night, you have to relive this. My breakup is going to be a big conversation,” he explained. “I don’t know if that’s also fair for myself and anybody else that I would pursue. So [I am] taking some advice of my own and just taking a step back.”

Radke is currently committed to the positive aspects of his life, adding, “Focus on my family, focus on my friends and focus on my career. And then I think the girl will come at some point.”

Bravo viewers have watched Radke and Hubbard’s ups and downs since Summer House premiered in 2017. The pair briefly dated during season 4 but decided to remain friends instead. They rekindled their romance at the end of season 6, and Radke proposed one year later in 2022.

Radke ultimately ended the engagement in August 2023 — three months before their planned November nuptials. According to Radke, he hasn’t spoken to Hubbard, 37, since cameras captured their split.

“We haven’t seen each other in person since I think it was at BravoCon [in November 2023],” he told Us of the last time they crossed paths. “We’ve had text messages since the breakup, but right now, no we are not in communication. There’s still things being kind of tried to resolve. I really would like to resolve and move forward.”

Radke also confirmed that he no longer resides in their shared New York City apartment.

“I haven’t been living there. The date we broke up — shortly after that conversation — her father called me and he said, ‘I recommend taking some space,'” he recalled. “So I took space and I have not slept at that apartment since that day.”

The salesman said he “slept in the guest bedroom” four nights before parting ways with Hubbard, noting, “There was a lot more that you’re going to see that will maybe shed light on how something like that could even happen.”

After their public split, Radke and Hubbard have offered different perspectives on their relationship. Radke has argued that viewers will see their romance start to crumble during season 8 while Hubbard said she felt “completely blindsided” by the breakup.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” she exclusively revealed in her November 2023 Us cover story. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Radke, meanwhile, maintained that a lot of thought went into the decision.

“I don’t take the sanctity of getting engaged lightly or getting married. I understand how difficult that would be for her and it’s been hard for me,” he continued. “I just pray and hope that she finds happiness and I can find happiness. And we are. I do believe we’re going to be happier in different directions.”

Summer House season 8 premieres on Bravo Thursday, February 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi